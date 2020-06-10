Dueling petitions debate keeping ‘Old Hangtown’ on Placerville’s welcome sign

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — In Placerville, the nickname “Hangtown” can be seen all over town, including on a Mexican cantina, a leather shop and a gun range.

But after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide protests denouncing racial injustice that followed, some in the historic Gold Rush town say the old nickname now carries a new insensitive meaning.

The “Old Hangtown” nickname can even be found on a sign that welcomes visitors to Placerville but a new petition is calling for its removal, saying it’s offensive.

Camille Lloyd, who asked FOX40 not to show her face, started the Change.org petition demanding the “Old Hangtown” phrase that appears on the bottom of the city’s welcome sign be dropped.

“The first thing I think about is America’s history of lynching African American citizens,” explained Lloyd.

By Tuesday night, the petition had close to 4,000 signatures.

“If you were a person of color and you came to Placerville and the first thing you were greeted with is a sign that says ‘Welcome to Hangtown,’ would you feel welcome?” asked Lloyd.

But families who have lived in Placerville since the 1800s say the town got its name from the California Gold Rush when it was then known as “Dry Diggins” and back when outlaws were punished by death after a jury trial.

Kirk Smith and George Turnboo told FOX40 it was the community’s way of maintaining law and order before there was police.

“There was just no law,” explained Smith.

“It’s not about race at all. It’s about history,” explained Turnboo.

Shortly after the petition to remove the nickname was posted, a counter-petition to save the name began circulating online.

Sean Yeske told FOX40 is he’s leading the charge to keep the sign because he said it has historical significance that’s not related to racial violence

His petition was started Thursday and already had more than 11,000 signatures by Tuesday night, which is comparable to the number of people who call Placerville home.

“Taking away a town’s name or its history or making all these businesses rename and things like that, it’s not going to undo history. History’s there for us to learn from,” explained Yeske.

But those opposed to the nickname say that history belongs in the history books, not on the sign greeting visitors to the town, and should be replaced with something more inclusive to make everyone feel welcome in Placerville.

“There are so many other things to celebrate here and we should not be glorifying violence,” argues Lloyd.

FOX40 reached out to the mayor of Placerville who said he and the city council are aware of the petitions circulating but are not considering any official changes at this time.