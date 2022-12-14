WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday the Woodland Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in central Woodland from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location of the checkpoint has not been revealed it will be in a place with frequent accidents and DUI arrests.

The department is reminding drivers that driving under the influence is not just from alcohol and that some medications, over-the-counter drugs as well as marijuana can impair driving as well.

According to the police department, drivers that are charged with a DUI can “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Police Chief Derrek Kaff said in a news release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”