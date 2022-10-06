STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office.

The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power pole, according to CHP.

The driver and passenger sustained fatal injuries and CHP said that alcohol is considered to be a factor in the collision.

The roadway was temporarily shut down as PG&E worked to restore power in the area. Mankas Corner Road reopened at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.