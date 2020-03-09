DUI suspect arrested after crashing into patrol car, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they arrested a suspected drunken driver after he crashed into a patrol car. Officials identified him as 28-year-old Jamar Williams.

Stockton police said an officer was driving on El Dorado Street near Walnut Street around 6 a.m. Sunday when the incident happened. Williams allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and that is when he crashed into the patrol car, according to police.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to officials.

