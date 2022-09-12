AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was issued a summons for suspected DUI after a single motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the Auburn Police Department said.

The police said officers responding to the collision near Auburn Folsom Road and College Way around 6:45 p.m. said their investigation revealed that the driver had recently left a fair where he was drinking alcohol.

According to the police department officers also found a loaded handgun at the scene that they said the driver had been carrying.

Police said the driver was issued a summons and is facing DUI and weapons charges.