DUI suspected in deadly head-on crash along Elverta Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening in a head-on crash along Elverta Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene east of 16th Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Citrus Heights man driving a Ford F-150 collided head-on with a 61-year-old Elverta man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This is a developing story.