FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire spread from a dumpster to a commercial building in Fairfield Thursday night, the Fairfield Fire Department said.

The fire department said crews responded to a report of a fire alarm on Maxwell Way.

According to the fire department, the crew found a large dumpster on fire and that the fire had spread into a commercial building.

The fire department said the building’s sprinkler system helped contain the fire in the building until the crew could fully extinguish it.