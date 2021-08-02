Duo leads Vallejo police on high-speed, wrong-way chase before attempted carjackings on I-680

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vallejo police arrested a driver and his passenger over the weekend after they led officers on a high-speed chase and tried to get away by carjacking vehicles on Interstate 680.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Vallejo police said officers in a parking lot on Robles Way found a vehicle connected to a felony arrest. As they tried to stop the car, police said the driver, later identified as 28-year-old local resident Scot Troy Babot Jr., sped away.

According to police, Babot swerved around spikes used by the officers and left the parking lot toward surface streets and nearby highways.

Vallejo police said officers had to stop following the car when Babot started driving the wrong way. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to catch up with Babot on southbound I-680, just past Highway 4.

At one point, the car lost a tire and the helicopter’s video shows Babot make a U-turn around a Vallejo police vehicle and drive into oncoming traffic.

Babot and his passenger, 30-year-old Cirelle Valencia Adams of Vallejo, are seen running from the car as it’s stopped by traffic. They try to carjack a pickup truck then another car before they are taken into custody.

Vallejo police said the duo faces multiple charges, including evading officers by driving on the wrong side of the roadway, disregard for public safety, driving without a license and attempted carjacking. They also had several felony warrants prior to their arrests.