Duo steals thousands of dollars’ worth of baby formula from Sacramento-area businesses

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County deputies are looking for a woman and a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of baby formula from local businesses.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports the duo stole upwards of $20,000 in baby formula and other merchandise from Sacramento-area businesses.
In mid-March, the woman was captured on a surveillance camera walking out of a Target in El Dorado Hills. She was then seen getting into a 1993 Geo Prism.
Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact Deputy French at Frenchm@edso.org.