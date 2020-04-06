Duo steals thousands of dollars’ worth of baby formula from Sacramento-area businesses

A surveillance camera at an El Dorado Hills Target captured these photos of the woman officials say is suspected of stealing from local businesses. (Photos courtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County deputies are looking for a woman and a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of baby formula from local businesses.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports the duo stole upwards of $20,000 in baby formula and other merchandise from Sacramento-area businesses.

In mid-March, the woman was captured on a surveillance camera walking out of a Target in El Dorado Hills. She was then seen getting into a 1993 Geo Prism.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact Deputy French at Frenchm@edso.org.