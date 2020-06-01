During cleanup efforts following protests downtown, Mayor Steinberg announces curfew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cleanup efforts are underway Monday morning after downtown businesses were vandalized following demonstrations in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, who is now charged with murder, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The demonstrations remained peaceful much of Saturday and Sunday. As police and protesters clashed after dark, some smaller groups began smashing windows and stealing from businesses.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced a curfew will be in place Monday evening. He did not give a specific time.

The City Council will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss details.