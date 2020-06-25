During vote to fill vacant seat, Folsom city councilwoman makes ‘tone-deaf comment’

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Those attending Tuesday night’s Folsom City Council meeting heard what many are calling a controversial comment from a city council member.

“Councilman Kozlowski made a very impassioned speech,” said Larishia Johnson, who was in attendance. “And it was during that time where Councilwoman Howell made her statement.'”

Prior to making a vote to fill a vacant seat, Councilwoman Kerri Howell said, “We’ve had a Black person on the council in the past. So, you know, I think that I totally appreciate and support all the things that are happening nationwide.”

Demi Osborne, who has been a part of many of the protests for Black Lives Matter in Folsom, said the comment from the councilwoman was disheartening.

“Especially considering the times that we’re in and considering that Folsom has had such a loud voice as far as Black Lives Matter,” Osborne told FOX40.

The council was voting to fill the vacancy for outgoing City Councilman Roger Gaylord with two candidates, one of them being Black.

“But the real issue lies in the fact that a council member … essentially said, ‘Oh, we shouldn’t vote for a Black person because we’ve had a Black person on council before,” Osborne said.

Gaylord issued a statement, saying in part:

Honestly, I was completely blown away with Kerri’s seemingly insensitive, tone-deaf comment. No city leader should ever make such a statement. Perhaps she chose her words incorrectly, which could be fixed with an apology, which has not happened. Regardless, this brings up a major issue within Folsom leadership. A general lack of diversity on many levels, especially with regards to minority representation.

People living in Folsom said more needs to be done to address what was said at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We have to see the representation in our city council. It’s just not there. And if that means Councilwoman Howell needs to resign then that means Councilwoman Howell needs to resign,” Johnson said.

FOX40 reached out to Howell but had yet to hear back as of Wednesday night.