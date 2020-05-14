Dutch Bros shop in Stockton closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Dutch Bros employee in Stockton tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after they began showing symptoms of the virus.

Dutch Bros said the employee last worked at the East Hammer Lane location the morning of May 7, when they were not symptomatic. They were tested Monday and the results came back positive two days later.

That same employee also worked the mornings of April 30, 25 and 23 and the afternoons of May 5 and 2, along with April 28, according to Dutch Bros.

Employees who came in contact with the infected person are receiving paid leave while self-isolating at home.

Dutch Bros said the Stockton location has been closed and will reopen after a deep clean by a third party.

“We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations,” Wednesday’s release said.

The coffee company says in the last few weeks it has increased and added measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including not accepting customers’ mugs and only allowing for drive-thru ordering.