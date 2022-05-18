Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story originally reported the Yoacham’s age as 16. This story now reflects that he was 15-years-old.

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old boy died from a hit-and-run in Amador County Tuesday night, the Amador Unified School District confirmed to FOX40.

The 15-year-old was identified by the school district as Dylan Yoacham, who was a sophomore at Amador High School.

A GoFundMe page was created Wednesday to raise money for the family’s funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, the page raised $11,330 of its goal of $30,000.

“Dylan at 15 had touched so many lives with his amazing personality and laughter that he often shared with others,” the GoFundMe page read. “The family asks for continued prayers and some time to start processing this tragedy.”

The Sutter Creek Police Department announced that the department and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Galea, 40, of Shingle Springs on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run.

Sutter Creek Police Department said officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View following a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers believed the victim was crossing the roadway when he was struck by Galea. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sutter Creek Police Department at (209) 267-5646.