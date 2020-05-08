Early morning crash involving suspected drunken driver blocks several lanes of Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car collision that blocked several lanes of Highway 50 Friday morning in East Sacramento involved a suspected drunken driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the collision between an Infiniti and a big rig happened around 7 a.m. near 65th Street.

When they arrived, officers say they asked the driver of the Infiniti where he was going. According to officials, the driver said he was headed to work.

Officers say the Infiniti driver suffered minor injuries and the truck driver was uninjured.