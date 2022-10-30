SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City.

According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m.

The fire department said that when fire crews arrived on the scene they found a vehicle had struck a tree and both occupants of the vehicle were pulled from it.

Both occupants were taken to a local trauma center for further treatment, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.