Early morning wrong-way crash shuts down Highway 50 for hours

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An early morning, wrong-way crash Monday led to Highway 50 being shut down for hours in Sacramento.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a white Nissan Altima was driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 around 2:30 a.m. near Howe Avenue when it collided with a truck carrying scrap metal and concrete.

The truck’s trailer overturned over the center median into the eastbound side of the freeway, spilling its load across eastbound lanes. The truck also spilled diesel fuel across westbound lanes.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan, identified as Davvonae Brown of Stockton, is suspected of driving under the influence. Brown was hospitalized with major injuries.

The truck driver was also hospitalized, with minor injuries.

The freeway completely reopened around 8:41 a.m.