Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 strikes near Truckee

(KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey reported Thursday night that three earthquakes struck near Truckee.

According to the USGS, the largest earthquake, about 11 miles from Truckee, had a magnitude of 4.7 and depth of 3.3 km — a little over 2 miles.

The other two had a magnitude of 3.1 and 3.2, occurring at 9:37 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. respectively. The 4.7 quake happened at 9:35 p.m.

Residents as far as Sacramento reported feeling the earthquake.

According to PG&E, a power outage in Nevada County occurred around the same time, affecting about 13,000 customers. They estimate the time of restoration to be a little after 1 a.m.

We felt this earthquake at our office! Did you feel it? You can report it to @USGS_Quakes here: https://t.co/GCP0oZtPRJ #CAwx https://t.co/qBHmti2uAv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2021

This is a developing story.