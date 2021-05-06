Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 strikes near Truckee

(KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey reported Thursday night that three earthquakes struck near Truckee. 

According to the USGS, the largest earthquake, about 11 miles from Truckee, had a magnitude of 4.7 and depth of 3.3 km — a little over 2 miles. 

The other two had a magnitude of 3.1 and 3.2, occurring at 9:37 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. respectively. The 4.7 quake happened at 9:35 p.m.

Residents as far as Sacramento reported feeling the earthquake.

According to PG&E, a power outage in Nevada County occurred around the same time, affecting about 13,000 customers. They estimate the time of restoration to be a little after 1 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

