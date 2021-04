(KTXL) — A series of small earthquakes struck near South Lake Tahoe early Sunday, and another earthquake struck in Lake County in the evening.

The ones near South Lake Tahoe were about 14 miles away and had a magnitude of 2.8 and 2.7. There were reports of tremors in Placerville and Sacramento.

The other earthquake about 14 miles from Clear Lake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3.