East Sacramento pizzeria owner asks for help finding person who smashed window

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – An East Sacramento business owner is asking the public for help and for the person who smashed the window of his pizzeria to come forward.

Rodney Ibanez, the owner of Steve’s Pizza, got a major wake-up call before coming to work Sunday and opening his pizzeria on J and 37th streets. He was greeted by glass and a mysterious sewer cover.

“I was thinking a lot of things. Are we OK? Were we robbed? Are we missing anything? Is the safe here? You know, a lot of different things,” Ibanez said. “It seemed totally random, so I came in here and checked the cameras.”

When he checked the footage, Ibanez discovered three people walking by just after 1 a.m. Sunday. One of the passersby decides to lift up a nearby manhole cover and smash it through the window before taking off.

While it doesn’t seem to be a targeted incident, Ibanez said he’s struggling enough as is with no PPE funds and little business during the pandemic.

“Now this is going to cost a few thousand dollars to fix, so I don’t know how this affects my workers’ hours. I’ll do whatever I can to keep them employed,” he explained.

To the culprits who did a late-night smash and dash, Ibanez said he hopes they’ll see this and come forward.

“Hopefully somebody knows who he is and maybe he can come help pay for the damages,” Ibanez told FOX40. “We just want people to do the right thing.”

Ibanez has filed a police report with the Sacramento Police Department and has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the repair costs.