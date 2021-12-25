Eastbound Highway 50 closed near Placerville to Pollock Pines

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Spinouts of motorists on Highway 50 prompted Caltrans to close multiple sections of the roadway heading eastbound Saturday night.

Caltrans closed eastbound traffic on Highway 50 beginning 9 miles east of Placerville to Pollock Pines.

Highway 50 is also closed from Echo Summit to Meyers in El Dorado County due to spinouts.

Chain controls are still in effect for sections of the highway that are still open from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Caltrans officials advised motorists to expect major delays and use alternate routes.