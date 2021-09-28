Big rig collision temporarily closes eastbound I-80 at Donner Summit

The Latest – Tuesday, Sept. 28
5:25 a.m.
Interstate 80 is back open.
Original story below:
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision involving two semi-trucks late Monday night is impacting traffic early Tuesday.
Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed at Castle Peak due to “two jack-knifed semi-trucks” near Donner Summit, Caltrans reported.
The crash happened around 11 p.m., and officials have not released an estimated time of reopening for I-80.
The California Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash, but it would take a while to clear the scene.
The wet weather may have played a role in the crash.
“Please remember to slow for weather conditions as roads are wet,” Caltrans said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.