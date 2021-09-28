Big rig collision temporarily closes eastbound I-80 at Donner Summit

The Latest – Tuesday, Sept. 28

5:25 a.m.

Interstate 80 is back open.

Good news!



I-80 eastbound at Donner Summit has reopened.



Drive safe. — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) September 28, 2021

Original story below:

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision involving two semi-trucks late Monday night is impacting traffic early Tuesday.

Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed at Castle Peak due to “two jack-knifed semi-trucks” near Donner Summit, Caltrans reported.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., and officials have not released an estimated time of reopening for I-80.

The California Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash, but it would take a while to clear the scene.

The wet weather may have played a role in the crash.

“Please remember to slow for weather conditions as roads are wet,” Caltrans said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#TrafficAlert: I-80 EB is CLOSED at Castle Peak due to two jack-knifed semi trucks near the summit. No ETO. Please remember to slow for weather conditions as roads are wet. pic.twitter.com/s9YAI7i3yE — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 28, 2021