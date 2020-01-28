6 big rigs crash near Nyack, closing eastbound I-80

EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for several hours Tuesday following two separate crashes involving six big rigs near Nyack.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there were reports of “several” people trapped.

Cal Fire later said two people had been extricated. Their conditions have not been reported.

#EmigrantIncident 2nd patient of two patients successfully extricated. Eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed due to debris from semi truck crash on Interstate 80 at Emigrant Gap exit. pic.twitter.com/sM1XOUJiO8 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) January 28, 2020

Caltrans said wet roads set off a “chain reaction of truck collisions” along the interstate.

Both crash scenes have since been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol.

39.296845 -120.672712