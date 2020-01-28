6 big rigs crash near Nyack, closing eastbound I-80

EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for several hours Tuesday following two separate crashes involving six big rigs near Nyack.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there were reports of “several” people trapped.

Cal Fire later said two people had been extricated. Their conditions have not been reported.

Caltrans said wet roads set off a “chain reaction of truck collisions” along the interstate.

Both crash scenes have since been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol.

