Overturned big rig on eastbound Interstate 80, April 13. (Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol in Truckee.)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials have announced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 outside of Truckee due to an overturned big rig.

According to officials, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver are not known at this time.

CHP officials are on scene, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to Hirschdale Road.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.