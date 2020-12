STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound lanes of the Crosstown Freeway in Stockton will be fully closed for bridge work beginning Jan. 8, according to the Caltrans.

Work will begin at 10 p.m. Jan 8., and will continue through 5 a.m. on Jan. 11, Caltrans said.

All westbound lanes will remain open during this closure.

Caltrans suggested that drivers should seek alternate routes, adding that Highway 12 and Highway 120 are designated detour routes during the closure.