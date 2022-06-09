SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting on 50th Street in Sacramento.

The CHP identified the suspect as Joesuff Cochrun and said he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and robbery.

The shooting happened on April 22 in the parking lot of the Employment Development Department.

Authorities said officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a shooting. Security at the EDD building reportedly heard multiple gunshots from the parking lot and found a man lying on the ground with multiple shots to his back.

The victim was later identified as an 18-year-old male from Sacramento.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they saw the suspect leave in a yellow Chevrolet. The CHP said they found the gold 2000 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the incident at a Sacramento home.

Officers said they took the car as evidence.

Authorities said they are still searching for an additional person. He was identified by the CHP as 16-year-old Larry Bernard Scott jr. of Sacramento. Officers said he is suspected of the same charges as Cochrun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at chpvalleytip@chp.ca.gov.