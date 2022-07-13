SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, deputies found a body in Putah Creek on Sunday, close to where Fierros disappeared. Sheriff’s officials confirmed that it was Fierros with help from the Butte County Coroner.

Fierros was missing since July 3, when deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.

After deputies assisted the young man, he told them that his friend Eduardo Fierros, 18, was still in the truck.

Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters attempted to access the truck but were unable to get into it. While the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched in the water, deputies searched the shoreline for Fierros.

The truck was recovered but no one was found inside. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with help from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for Eduardo throughout the week. Family and friends of Eduardo Fierros also continued to look for him with the help of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.