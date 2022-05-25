SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parents and Sacramento city leaders are speaking out after a gun and a loaded magazine was found in the desk of a 2nd grader at Edward Kemble Elementary.

As a parent of a kindergartener at Kemble Elementary, Javier Delvalle said what happened at his child’s school is unacceptable.

“Makes me not want to bring my daughter to school anymore,” Delvalle told FOX40

On Tuesday, students noticed the gun and loaded magazine and told staff immediately. Police then safely secured the gun.

“I’m just scared for them, you know? I mean, I heard about what happened yesterday in Texas on the news, but now, here at the school my daughter goes to? I don’t even want to bring my kids to school here anymore,” Delvalle said.

“The fact that any gun with ammunition would be brought to any school is rightfully scary,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

All of this happened on the same day 19 elementary school children were killed in Texas. Steinberg said thoughts and prayers are no longer enough, criticizing the country’s gun laws.

“Ninety percent of the people in this country support reasonable background checks. Get on with it,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg even questioned how a gun got into the hands of a child.

“There are many questions. Where did the child get the gun? Where was the adult responsible? Why did the adult have that gun,” Steinberg said.

Nobody from the Sacramento City Unified School District was available to speak with FOX40 on Wednesday, but on Tuesday it said it is cooperating with law enforcement as there is an ongoing investigation.

But parents like Delvalle are demanding changes now before it’s too late.

“Put security. You can’t have kids walking in with — They shouldn’t even have those things. I don’t know what to say,” Delvalle told FOX40.