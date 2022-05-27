SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s a law that has been on the books for more than 30 years, but Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city leaders are calling for the anti-cruising ordinance to be removed.

It comes as the low rider community said the rule targets their culture. The mayor has said cruising and the low rider community are important parts of the city’s culture and history.

The city could soon showcase just how important they are.

“The lowrider community is a community that is here, and it’s thriving and flourishing. And in many ways, it’s an economic engine. For wherever these cars go, there’s influence and it’s a good influence,” Flavio Huizar, with the Sacramento Low Rider Commission, said.

It’s that influence low rider enthusiasts in Sacramento haven’t really been able to spread on a larger scale.

“Low riders are not a part of the sideshow activity. We are completely against it,” Israel Ramirez, with the SLRC, said.

The city of Sacramento prohibits cruising on its roadways, so the Sacramento Low Rider Commission decided to do something about it as they feel their community is being targeted by the 1980s rule.

“Cruising is not reckless activity. Cruising is an important part of the history, tradition and culture,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg is joining other city leaders asking the ordinance be repealed and then replaced by stronger rules that stop sideshows and reckless driving.

“When I really listened, what I realized was this is a civil rights issue and that the existence of this law that prohibits cruising have caused a lot of pain,” Steinberg said.

This issue came to the forefront after the low rider community was denied access to Miller Park so the city could place tents for unhoused residents.

“The low rider community is not against the homeless population,” Ramirez said.

They said they were blindsided by that decision, which took an area previously designated for the low riders to convene.

Now they have turned their attention to rewriting laws and having a bigger voice at the table.

“This discriminatory law helped many other cities end up becoming a city with no cruising ordinance. Now, this city is poised to help remove that stain,” Huizar said.

The Sacramento area is home to more than 40 car clubs.

During the next city council meeting Tuesday, the city council will vote on whether to repeal the anti-cruising rules.