EGUSD expands in-person learning to 4 days per week in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Unified School District announced Wednesday they will offer their students the chance to attend in-person classes four days a week.

In addition to classes returning Tuesdays through Fridays, district officials said hundreds of students in guided school programs, such as band, choir, theater, dance and Career Technical Education, can return to practice and on-campus activities beginning Thursday.

“Our amazing team of more than 6,500 employees stepped forward and methodically tackled each barrier that stood in our way from reopening our schools for in-person learning,” said EGUSD superintendent Chris Hoffman in the release.

District officials said the four-day in-person learning schedule will be available for several elementary schools beginning April 6 and the remaining elementary schools and all secondary schools will begin April 13.

For families who choose to remain distance learning full-time or fewer than the four-day option, officials said the live instruction schedules will remain the same for all students whether students are learning in-person at school or remotely.

“We are excited that families will have three learning options to best meet their needs as we continue to safely and equitably serve our 63,152 students,” Hoffman said in the release.