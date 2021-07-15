EGUSD hosting fair for students with disabilities on Saturday

Elk Grove Unified School District is resuming its year-round schedule after more than a year of classes altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 8,500 families in the district are looking at the days of learning ahead a little differently, including families with students who may have physical or developmental challenges.

The district is reaching out to those families with an event Saturday.

Anne Rigali, the EGUSD special education director, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the Summer Enrichment Fair.

The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Summer Enrichment Fair is Saturday, July 17, at Monterey Trail High School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.