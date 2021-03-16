EGUSD resumes in-person learning for year-round students

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove Unified School District’s year-round students will begin returning to in-person learning Tuesday, with more set to return Wednesday.

“The reopening of our schools will be an emotional day for all of us as we see the little feet and hear the sounds of our youngest learners returning to school. Our safety measures are in place with lots of reminders about masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene, and we are ready to go,” said Superintendent Christopher Hoffman in a statement.

Pre-K to third grade students are set to arrive at 7:45 a.m. They will be broken into different cohorts and be on an abbreviated schedule.

EGUSD students have not been on campus for a year.

Traditional schools will begin reopening on March 25 and 26.

Modified traditional schools will begin on April 1 and 2.