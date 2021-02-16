EGUSD teachers, staff start getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at CNU campus

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 400 employees within the Elk Grove Unified School District answered the call to get their COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday night at California Northstate University.

So far, around 1,350 teachers and staff members have registered to get their shots, not only to better protect themselves but also their students once they fully get back to in-person learning.

Since early January, CNU has been vaccinating hundreds of Elk Grove residents with the help of medical students and faculty. Roughly 200 volunteers from EGUSD were helping out with the teacher and staff vaccinations.

Later Tuesday, they will bring in EGUSD teachers to do a quick introduction and orientation and vaccinate about 50 at time until 7 p.m.

The university is able to vaccinate so many each day because they have several large freezers that can store large quantities of the vaccine for mass rollouts.

“The teacher will be protected with the vaccine after they received the second dose and the faculty vaccine will take 10 days after the second dose,” said CNU President Alvin Cheung.

“We need to be back at school with the kids. That’s where we can have the greatest impact,,” said Jamie Robinson, English teacher at Monterey Trail High School. “We all know it, they need us there. It’s more than the content area, these are their lives.”

CNU officials said they will do this every day until all district teachers and staff are vaccinated within two to three weeks.

EGUSD officials say they hope to vaccinate all of their custodians, bus drivers and elementary school teachers first before they start with middle and high school staff.