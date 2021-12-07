Eight decades later, veterans come together in Discovery Park to remember attack on Pearl Harbor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “A date which will live in infamy”: Tuesday marked exactly 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that took the lives of thousands of U.S. service members and launched the U.S. into World War II.

The somber sound of taps was just one part of the solemn ceremony in Discovery Park, a ceremony that took place exactly 80 years after the then-imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Dec. 7, 1941, bombing raid resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 U.S. service members.

Eighty years on, dozens of veterans saluted as fellow veterans, along with Yolo County sheriff’s deputies, gently placed a wreath in the water where the American and Sacramento rivers become one.

Organizers with the Greater Sacramento area United States Navy Submarine Veterans shared why it’s so important to remember Pearl Harbor all these years later.

“There was a tremendous loss of life that day and it’s our duty to remember those that gave their lives in service of their country,” said U.S. Navy veteran Peter Juhos, the service master of ceremonies.

Part of the ceremony included a display symbolizing every single vessel docked in Pearl Harbor that day, including the USS Sacramento.

Veterans also led a tolling of the lost boats, sounding off the bell for all 65 U.S. submarines destroyed in the nation’s history.

But those on hand said most importantly, they were able to reflect on the lives lost eight decades ago and remember the significance behind the attacks.

“That event brought a nation that was, basically, in huge conflict over the war in Europe together,” said Barry Wyatt, base commander for the Gold Country Base of the U.S. Submarine Veterans. “I think us remembering that event, remembering the way our nation came back together and stood fast is a really important part of history.”