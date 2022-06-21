SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials have reported a suspected eighth monkeypox case in Sacramento County, according to the Public Health Department’s online dashboard.

The first five cases in Sacramento County were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the other three presumptive cases are being tested.

On June 16, two possible cases were detected related to travel within the United States.

The first case of monkeypox detected in Sacramento County was on May 24, in connection with travel to Europe, according to Public Health.

The following four cases were detected through contact tracing of the first case:

May 27

May 31

June 6

June 7

“Public health workers reach out to exposed people to tell them that they’ve been in close contact with an infected person and to give them information and support to help them keep themselves and their loved ones safe. With each new identified case contact tracing expands,” Public Health said.