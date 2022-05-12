PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug after arriving for work at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville, according to the Sheriff.

When Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived to work Tuesday, his co-workers became suspicious that he was under the influence of a controlled substance and an investigation was conducted by sheriff’s office deputies..

Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search, he was found to be in possession of a substance similar to methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff.

Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.