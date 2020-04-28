El Dorado County allowing stay-at-home order to expire on Friday, statewide order still in effect

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County officials say they are letting their county-wide stay-at-home order to expire on Friday, but the statewide order is still in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The stay-at-home order was very effective in reducing the import of virus into and spread within our community, thus protecting our residents. Across the County, people have adapted to restrictions on nonessential activities and to the guidelines for physical distancing, good hygiene and other safety measures,” county public health officer Dr. Nancy Williams said in a news release. “Importantly, executives at the two hospitals in our County, Marshall Medical and Barton Health, do not believe that a careful, phased-in approach to relaxing of stay-at-home orders would put them at undue risk.”

Williams said as of Monday, the county had 43 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and just five active cases.

The county issued its order on March 19, just hours before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his order for the state.

When its order expires, the county will still restrict nonessential travel to the Lake Tahoe Basin.