El Dorado County authorities searching for man with stolen gun

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a gun during a robbery, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a house in Cameron Park and found that Vincent Garcia, whose age is currently unknown, had allegedly stolen a firearm.

The robbery was not a random occurrence and Garcia knew the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia is believed to still have the firearm, as well as considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

If anyone has any information of Garcia’s whereabouts, contact EDSO dispatch at 530-621-6600. If anyone has further information regarding the incident, please contact Detective Katz at 530-642-4716 or at katzt@edso.org