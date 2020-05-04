El Dorado County begins free COVID-19 testing for residents

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — If you feel you might have COVID-19, you can now get tested in El Dorado County, according to officials.

Even those who are asymptomatic may get a test, but all testing must be done by appointment. Officials stress that the tests are for people who could currently be carrying COVID-19.

We’re making the test available to anyone in the County who wishes to have it, free of charge, even if they are asymptomatic. Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams

To register for an appointment click here or call 888-634-1123.

Officials say results are expected to take 48-72 hours.

“If you’re curious as to whether an illness you had this winter was COVID-19, this is not the test for you,” said Dr. Williams.

Testing sites and days of operation are:

Ponderosa High School (Starts Monday, May 4th)

Small Gym, enter on North side of Campus

3661 Ponderosa Road Shingle Springs, Ca.

Thursday – Monday

Hours: 7:00 AM-12:00 PM & 1:00PM-7:00 PM

Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Tahoe Community College (Starts Tuesday, May 5th)

Gymnasium

1 College Drive S. Lake Tahoe, Ca. 96150

Tuesday – Saturday

Hours 7:00 AM-12:00 PM & 1:00PM-7:00 PM

Closed Sunday & Monday