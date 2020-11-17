El Dorado County businesses worry about operating outdoors during winter due to new restrictions

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday at noon, El Dorado County will be joining Sacramento, Placer and Solano counties in going back to the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

“Disappointing is obviously an understatement,” Placerville Mayor Michael Saragosa told FOX40. “El Dorado’s interesting, in the sense that you have almost 50% of the cases are out of South Lake Tahoe but it’s such a unique and separate part that outside of South Lake, you would have much different numbers for the rest of El Dorado County.”

The more restrictive tier means businesses, including gyms, museums, movie theaters and restaurants must cease indoor operations once more.

Hey Day Cafe Owner Ben Carter told FOX40 his eatery has dealt with restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.

“You expect things to progress forward, and unfortunately, they haven’t,” Carter said.

With 50 seats inside his cafe, Carter said moving operations outdoors will have many challenges.

“We just put tents in,” Carter said. “The outdoor dining being in the winter, it’s definitely going to pose a problem.”

With social distancing, there will only be a dozen seats outside and aside from chilly temperatures for customers, Carter said his workers will also be hit hard.

“Going back to purple means everybody goes from full-time, to two days a week,” Carter explained. “I do know, it’s going to be insanely hard to recover.”

Saragosa said, through all the adjustments, people just need to remember safety practices.

“The more we’re able to do that, the quicker we’ll be able to open back up and be able to get our businesses running the way that they should be,” Saragosa explained.