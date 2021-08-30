El Dorado County closes South Lake Tahoe recall election ballot boxes due to Caldor Fire evacuations

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County elections officials are closing the ballot drop boxes in South Lake Tahoe due to the mandatory Caldor Fire evacuations announced Monday.

“The County does not want to be unable to retrieve ballots placed in the boxes due to evacuations,” officials said in the release.

South Lake Tahoe residents are asked to mail or drop off their ballots in the Placer County ballot drop box located in Tahoe City at The Old Fire House at 300 North Lake Boulevard.

For West Slope residents, a four-day vote center is scheduled is open at Pioneer Park on Sept. 11, depending on conditions.

The Cameron Park Community Services District vote center has been moved to the Cameron Park Library next door and is scheduled to open Sept. 4.