El Dorado County deputies searching for more victims after peeping Tom suspect arrested

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for more victims after arresting a suspected peeping Tom who is believed to have trespassed onto multiple properties over the past three months.

Deputies say Darren Duncan was captured on surveillance video sneaking around and looking into people’s homes.

“This guy was in our backyard,” said Shawn O’Donnell, who lives in Cameron Park.

O’Donnell said it was his next door neighbor who first spotted the man.

“And he came around up by our pool and down to the side of the house,” O’Donnell said. “And our neighbor, thank God, was outside and heard him and hollered at him.”

O’Donnell said Duncan actually responded to his neighbor.

“And he says, ‘I’m looking for my friend,’” O’Donnell said. “And my neighbor hollered at him, and then he ran and took off and jumped over the fenced and out he went.”

He said what is most disturbing is what part of the home Duncan was allegedly trying to look into when the neighbor saw him.

“The window that he was trying to look in was the bathroom window on the side where my daughter’s room is at,” O’Donnell said. “So, that was the most scariest part about it.”

Afterward, O’Donnell made flyers hoping to warn other neighbors.

“Be on the lookout for this thug, he was in two backyards,” read the posters.

Deputies were also on the look out for the man. They say he had been looking into several properties around Cameron Park since January.

The first case was on nearby Oxford Road, just minutes away from O’Donnell’s house. Video surveillance from that incident was shared by the sheriff’s office on social media.

That led detectives to more cases and even more surveillance of the suspect.

Soon, detectives spotted a tattoo on the suspect’s arm.

So when they picked up Duncan on an unrelated outstanding warrant, they say they made an unexpected discovery.

Deputies say they realized his arm tattoo was a direct match to their peeping Tom suspect.

Duncan is now facing three counts related to peeping.

Detectives believe there could be even more victims out there. Meanwhile, O’Donnell is warning all his neighbors to be more careful.

“Because if your front porch lights are off, turn your front porch lights on. If you got anything in the backyard, turn them on,” O’Donnell advised. “Just be a little bit more vigilant here in Cameron Park because crime really has no specific area where they’re going to go.”

The statute of limitations for peeping in the state of California is one year. So, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes they are a victim to come forward.