El Dorado County detectives arrest suspect who stole gun

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly stole a gun during a home robbery on May 19, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, Vincent Garcia is accused of stealing a firearm from a Cameron Park home. Police said that Garcia knew the victim.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office later issued a CodeRED Alert to find Garcia, calling him armed and dangerous.

Early Tuesday morning, detectives found and arrested Garcia as he hid in a vehicle in the greater Placerville area during a traffic stop.