El Dorado County expects to see surge in cases

El DORADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County, like many other counties, is seeing a rise in positive coronavirus cases.

“Greater Placerville and I think Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, rescue areas have also gone from the 10 to 11 range, up to 25 each. In half a month we have accelerated quite a bit,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams.

So far, the county has not experienced a coronavirus death and it is not currently on the state’s watch list.

However, the Tahoe area is considered a hotspot by officials.

In a meeting with other county personnel, Dr. Williams said May’s Memorial Day weekend could be to blame but added that they won’t know how the extra 75,000 or so visitors to South Lake Tahoe on July Fourth will impact the numbers just yet.

But there are expectations countywide.

“Probably the whole county is going to see rates rise for a couple of weeks on this graph, even if we were to stop everything from happening today,” said Dr. Williams.

The four hour virtual meeting Thursday included many comments from the public, some believing health officials are unjustly causing fear in El Dorado County communities.

“Anyone who considers going along with this game should be ashamed of themselves for holding the citizens of El Dorado County over a barrel. Do not sell my freedom,” said one caller.

Others, like a Tahoe resident who called in, are demanding the county enforce mask wearing at all county businesses.

“Going to get more visitors who are going to bring more COVID up here. The bottom line is that we need to have every business say, ‘No mask. No entry,’” said the Tahoe resident.

Thursday’s meeting concluded with officials saying they will look into possible enforcement of protocols at businesses.

Dr. Williams said she will be talking with health officials across the stateliness in Nevada next week on how to deal with the coronavirus issue in the Tahoe area.