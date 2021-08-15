El Dorado County issues evacuation orders due to Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire burning in the El Dorado National Forest has forced evacuations in parts of El Dorado County.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday morning that the fire began in the Omo Ranch area near Sopiago Creek Road Saturday night and named it the Caldor Fire.

The fire has burned 45 acres and is located four miles south of Grizzly Flats and two miles east of Omo Ranch.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the 1.5 mile radius around the fire and issued evacuation warnings for portions of Omo Ranch and Leoni Meadows, and the communities in those areas “should be on alert and prepared to evacuate,” according to the release.

An evacuation center has been established at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall.

Fire crews worked all night to try to prevent the fire’s spread but the terrain and battling the blaze in darkness made it difficult. Officials said the fire “burned very actively throughout the night.”

Currently, the fire is at 0% containment

Air tankers and super scoopers have were ordered Sunday to help contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries are reported.

This story is developing.