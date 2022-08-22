EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — It has been more than a year since the Caldor Fire ignited, and the rebuilding process remains slow for some.

But El Dorado County is looking to begin the process to help those impacted by the fire the most.

For some Grizzly Flats homeowners, they did not have insurance to cover the damage. After inaction from the federal government, the county supervisors will soon decide if they want to lend a hand.

RW Macneil’s family has been living in the area for 100 years. It had taken Macniel nearly a year to get back on his property.

“Those who had insurance paid out, a lot of us didn’t. We are screwed,” he said.

A 1980s RV is what remains on his property, but he cannot stay in it because the electricity has not been hooked up. A year since the fire, he still recalls the night everything changed.

“I called my neighbors and they said, ‘Don’t worry. They will not let the town burn.’ I said, totally yes, they will not let the town burn and I left everything. I left my cats, burned alive. We are not just sad about it, we are pissed,” he explained.

More than a year later, those without insurance continue to live in their RVs, but the county is hoping to change that.

“Those people are living in tents right now, small RVs. There is one family living with seven kids, have nothing and they are living in tents. We need to do whatever we can to help support that,” said George Turnboo, El Dorado County Supervisor, District 2.

Turnboo is hoping his colleagues will begin the process of looking into buying 75 tiny homes for Grizzly Flats residents without insurance who lost their homes during the fire. This initiative comes after the federal government continues to reject emergency funding for these residents.

“We were denied three times, three times for individual assistance. We have to look at other ways to support these people. These people, a lot of them are homeless,” said Turnboo.

Turnboo said this is just one option the county is looking at, and that doing nothing is not an option.

The board of supervisors will talk about it at their meeting in Placerville Tuesday morning.