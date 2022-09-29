EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County man was charged with sexually exploiting a child while in a foreign country, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said 64-year-old Terry Francis Le Clair, of Shingle Springs, was in a foreign country during the summer of 2017 with a child in his care. According to the DOJ, he used a camera on his tablet to “create photos of the minor victim depicting sexually explicit conduct.”

Those photos were then brought to California, the DOJ said. A search of Le Clair’s home reportedly led to investigators finding videos of teens changing into and out of swimsuits. The DOJ said the videos also showed various teens showering in his bathroom.

The videos were allegedly made with hidden cameras set up in the bathroom.

According to the DOJ, Le Clair is an agility dog trainer in California. He could face a minimum of 15 years and up to a maximum of 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 916-746-7000.