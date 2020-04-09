El Dorado County man on mission to send health care workers notes of gratitude

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County man is on a mission to share messages of gratitude to nurses and other essential workers.

It’s called Operation Front Lines and was started by Kemper Martin, who wanted to send heartfelt messages of appreciation to essential workers during this ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

“The mission of Operation Front Lines is to provide gratitude to our frontline workers,” Martin told FOX40.

Through Operation Front Lines kids can draw pictures or write letters to nurses on paper and then either submit them digitally on the Operation Front Lines website or drop them off at one of their locations.

“It’s just to give them motivation to keep going and knowing that they’re not alone,” Martin explained. “We want them to know that there are people in the communities or in their communities that are supporting them.”

For Martin, the mission is personal. His wife is a registered nurse at a Sacramento-area hospital, working directly with COVID-19 patients.

“I see the daily struggles that they go through and I thought ‘What a great opportunity to try to give back and show gratitude to those in the frontlines,’” Martin said.

Already Martin has received dozens of digital letters to his website but he’s hoping to get hundreds, if not thousands more.

“We just wanted it more from children just because of the sweet messages that it comes from,” he said. “They will just be drawing what they want and what comes out of their hearts. It will just be more heartfelt.”

He said the more letters he gets, the more he can deliver to hospitals and beyond.

“We want to move into other sectors, you know. We want to move into the grocery store workers and the delivery people and the fast-food workers and other people that are keeping the community going,” Martin said.

To send a letter and be a part of Operation Front Lines, click or tap here.

After consulting with medical professionals, Operation Front Lines has the following guidelines for submissions:

Letters and/or drawings only.

Submissions cannot be larger than 8.5 by 11 inches.

No envelopes. They must be able to see what is submitted.

No packages, food, stuffed animals, balloons or flowers (real or fake).