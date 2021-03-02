El Dorado County moves into state’s red reopening tier

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County has become the latest local county to move into California’s red tier, meaning guidelines for things like businesses and schools will loosen.

Under the new tier, restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms can once again reopen indoor operations. Retailers and shopping centers can also allow more customers inside.

“This move means we regain some sense of normalcy in our lives and brings a level of relief to our small businesses that have borne the brunt of the pandemic,” said Carla Hass, the communications director for El Dorado County. “So many of our residents have suffered enormous economic loss due to the shutdown associated with high levels of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. This change in status gives them a long-awaited economic boost.”

While still discouraged by health officials, indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum of three households.

Other counties that moved into the state’s “substantial” tier Tuesday are Lassen, Modoc, Napa, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Santa Clara counties.

As of Monday, El Dorado County was recording a daily average of 7.6 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.1%.

“To put a finer point on that issue, we didn’t make this move based on our daily case rate. We were able to make the move to the Red tier based on meeting the County’s overall test positivity rate and that positivity rate in our socioeconomically disadvantaged census tracts each for two consecutive weeks,” Hass said in Tuesday’s release. “Our case rate remains in the most restrictive Purple tier, so there is more work to be done.”

Just last week, Yolo County was moved into the same less restrictive reopening tier.

