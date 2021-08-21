El Dorado County provides voting options for Caldor Fire evacuees

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Caldor Fire continues to burn through El Dorado County, many residents are wondering how they can get their mail and how to vote in the upcoming recall election.

For Dan and Karen Garbowski, this past week has been difficult as they had to evacuate their Pollock Pines home on Tuesday.

“The hard thing is not knowing what’s going on at our home,” said Dan Garbowski.

“We’re lucky that we have family close by. We’re staying with our son here in Placerville,” said Karen Garbowski.

On Saturday, the couple told FOX40 they finally got their mail.

“Today is the first day we’ve came. I was worried about getting here before noon. Thought they closed at noon. Happy to see that they’ve extended their hours until 5 p.m.,” Karen Garbowski said.

The Garbowskis said getting mail has been tricky, especially as ballots have been mailed out for the upcoming recall election.

Bill O’Neil, the El Dorado County Registrar of Voters, told FOX40 that at this point, there’s one place where people can go to get their mail.

“Mail is currently being held at the Diamond Springs Post Office for all of the displaced voters and all the displaced residents,” O’Neil said.

He said there are other options if people are not able to physically make it to the post office.

“If a voter is not sure where they’re going to be at, they can call our office if they’re at one of the evacuation sites and can’t receive mail, we can bring ballots to them,” O’Neil said.

County officials have been visiting evacuation sites all week and will continue to do so to make sure people are receiving their mail.

On top of that, O’Neil said they will provide an option for people to vote in-person.

“We’re going to have in-person voting set up next Tuesday here at Cameron Park, and then also the one at Green Valley Church,” O’Neil said.

While residents like the Garbowskis wait to see when they can go back home, they’re thankful to be able to easily get their mail.

“It was easy, in and out. I appreciate them being here all day,” Karen Garbowski said.

The location in Diamond Springs is subject to change depending on how the Caldor Fire progresses over the next few weeks.

El Dorado County officials urge people to check their website on the latest update on how to pick up their mail.

To make sure residents receive their ballots, El Dorado County officials are providing the following options:

Residents can visit the El County Office at 330 Fair Lane in Placerville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents may also email county officials at vbm@edcgov.us with their name, address, birth date and the name of the election along with the address they would like their new ballot sent to.

Residents can make arrangements for ballot delivery by calling 530-621-7480.

County officials said they will be setting up in-person voting at the evacuation centers in the coming week and county Vote Centers will open Sept. 4.