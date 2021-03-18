El Dorado County Sheriff’s: Youth softball coach faces ‘numerous’ child molestation, abuse charges

TULARE, Calif. (KTXL) — A youth softball coach was arrested Wednesday in Tulare and faces what the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says are “numerous charges of child molestation and abuse.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Anthony Rodriguez was a coach for a local competitive youth softball team.

He has been charged on suspicion of committing a lewd act upon a child under age 14 and a forcible lewd act upon a child under age 14, as well as child abuse and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this case has been asked to email Detective Harris at Harrisb@edso.org.